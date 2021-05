EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) – The man accused of killing a woman and her two children made his first appearance before a judge in a Barbour County courtroom Thursday. Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Remona Hudson, 36, of Cuthbert, Ga., and her two children, ages 12 and 13. The bodies were found in a submerged car in Lake Eufaula early Monday morning, according to investigators. A jogger exercising near the lake noticed the submerged car and notified authorities.