As the pandemic begins to ease, along with COVID-19 restrictions, singles are ready to mingle, according to a new Dating.com survey. And forget adding a puppy to your profile: having gotten “the jab” is the new hotness. In fact, of those who’ve gotten their COVID-19 vaccine, 70% say they’ve added that info to their profile. The new poll notes that 86% of respondents say they’re looking for a new partner who also is vaccinated, while 53% say they’re looking forward to getting vaccinated, “to get their dating lives back to normal.”