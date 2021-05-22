newsbreak-logo
Colleges

Matthew McConaughey Congratulates His University of Texas Moody Students With ‘Special Message’ in New Video

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CddwZ_0a8A11lS00

There are few things in this world that can make a class better than having Matthew McConaughey as the instructor.

We like to imagine he gets everyone’s attention at the front of the class by loudly saying, “Alright, alright, alright.”

After a difficult year for college students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew McConaughey is there to hype up the graduating class of 2021. Those students went through isolation, virtual learning, and an adapting world.

The University of Texas Moody College of Communication Twitter account posted a video of the “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Magic Mike,” and “Mud” actor.

“I hope you had a good time while you were here. I hope you learned what you needed to while you were here … hope you made it through this last crazy year of 2020 as well as you could … ” McConaughey said in the special video. He mentioned all the “resistance” this class ran into compared to others.

Matthew McConaughey Message to Students

The Academy Award winning actor was incredibly real with the University of Texas graduates.

“Stay true to yourself, chase yourself, there’s only one of you. Chase yourself forever. ‘Action’ has been called one time in your life that was the day you were born … ‘cut’ has been called one time, that’s the day that you’re going to leave this Earth,” McConaughey said.

In 2019, the actor started working as the professor of practice for the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the Moody College of Communication at UT-Austin. This also happens to be his alma mater. Before that, McConaughey was a visiting instructor since 2015.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGZ6q454CSI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Professor McConaughey drops wisdom bombs at UT Austin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGZ6q454CSI)

McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. The first classes he taught learned about two movies central to the star’s career — “The Gentlemen” and “Mud.”

Noah Isenberg, the chairman of the department, told the New York Times, his role is “a mutually beneficial relationship and recognizes the contribution he has made to the university. This formalizes our relationship. His passion for film is boundless.”

Matthew McConaughey now has a lot of his time spent teaching full-time. He did leave aside time to voice Buster Moon in “Sing 2,” which is listed on IMDb as completed. McConaughey has also said that he is contemplating running for the position of Texas governor in 2022.

Actors and Celebrities as Professors

Matthew McConaughey isn’t the only actor, director, or celebrity that has been a direct teacher and role model for future students entering the industry. Spike Lee taught a course at Harvard University in 1992 called “Contemporary African-American Cinema.” Oprah Winfrey taught a class at Northwestern University in leadership.

Supermodel Tyra Banks taught a course in 2017 at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. It was on creating and maintaining a personal brand. Popular actor and filmmaker James Franco taught courses at Columbia, NYU, University of California, UCLA, and many more.

It’s just further proof that learning about the entertainment business can be best accomplished with some of the industry’s leaders behind the podium.

