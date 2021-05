It didn’t take long. Just six days after giving birth to the newest member of the Duck Dynasty family, Sadie Robertson is taking her daughter on her very first trip. The popular actress and her husband, Christian Huff, announced that they were officially parents on Tuesday, May 11. Sadie Robertson gave birth to the couple’s first child, Honey James Huff, following a challenging pregnancy that saw her contract COVID-19. But now the Duck Dynasty star is COVID-free and she and baby Huff are both great and healthy.