Atletico Madrid Win 2020-21 La Liga Title After Beating Valladolid 2-1

Over 2.5 (-138), Under 2.5 (+110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Atletico Madrid is welcoming Osasuna to Wanda Metropolitano in round 37 in the Spanish LaLiga. Atletico is fighting for their first trophy in a while, and they are in the lead, at least for now. Atletico is at the top of the table with 80 points, and they are undefeated in their last 3 games. In their last game, Atletico Madrid was playing against Sociedad at home, and they have had only 34% of ball possession, 4 shots on goal, 1 corner kick, 4 big chances created, and 79% of the correct passes. Atletico let Sociedad have possession while they were focused on defending, and the counterattacks. Atletico has scored 2 goals in the first half, but when Sociedad scored a goal in the 83rd minute, there was a lot of panic in Atletico’s defense. Fortunately for them, they were defending well, and Atletico has won this match 2-1. Suarez is the leading goalscorer for Atletico with 19 goals, but he has been struggling after his injuries. Llorente has added 12 goals and 9 assists. Lemar is the only injured player. If they win the title, it will be deserved, and with a win here, Atletico will get rid of at least 2 teams threatening them, but they are not giving me much confidence with their last few games, and I think Atletico will have a tough time winning this game.