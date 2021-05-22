newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Atletico Madrid Win 2020-21 La Liga Title After Beating Valladolid 2-1

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid beat Valldolid to win 2020-21 La Liga season on Saturday.© AFP. Atletico Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2014 on Saturday as veteran striker Luis Suarez scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valladolid. Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 but that was not enough to overhaul a two-point deficit. Suarez scored in the 58th minute after Angel Correa had equalised Oscar Plano’s opener for Valladolid. Real trailed at home to a 20th-minute goal by Yeremi Pino for Villarreal.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Luis Suarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Valladolid#La Liga#Afp Atletico Madrid#Real Victory#Home#Time#Veteran#2020 21 La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups, Villarreal beat Getafe, Betis drop points at Valladolid

Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla. Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.
UEFAonefootball.com

Real Madrid beat Granada 4-1 to keep La Liga title ambition alive

Real Madrid beat Granada 4-1 at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Thursday evening. It was a game Zinedine Zidane’s men simply had to win were they to retain any ambition of remaining in the title race following Atletico Madrid’s steely win over Real Sociedad last night, and they got the job done. They’re now two points behind Atletico with two games left, two clear of Barcelona and four clear of Sevilla.
UEFAHuron Daily Tribune

Late Suárez goal moves Atlético 1 win from league title

MADRID (AP) — Just when Atlético Madrid's title chances appeared to be slipping away, Luis Suárez came to the rescue. Suárez scored an 88th-minute winner as Atlético rallied to beat Osasuna 2-1 on Sunday and move one win away from claiming its first Spanish league title since 2014. Atlético enters...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid captain Koke: Two finals left now!

Atletico Madrid captain Koke was delighted with victory over Real Sociedad last night. The triumph saw Atletico go clear at the top of the table by four points with two games to play. Afterwards, Koke said: "It's tiring, the truth in the end we did a spectacular job in the...
SoccerTribal Football

Vieri: I'm hearing Inter Milan striker Lautaro joining Atletico Madrid

Former Italy striker Christian Vieri is backing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez for a move to Atletico Madrid. Vieri is a former Atletico and Inter star. He said, “I throw the bomb: Lautaro Martínez will go to Atlético de Madrid. They say it's done. Well paid, they say." Lautaro has...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid fear Man Utd summer push for Llorente

Atletico Madrid expect Manchester United to bid for Marcos Llorente this summer. AS says Atletico have sped up contract talks with midfielder Llorente amid growing interest from United. It's understood that the Red Devils are preparing a £68m bid for the 26-year-old, with the Spanish club concerned by this development.
UEFAYuma Daily Sun

Madrid wins to keep up pressure on Atlético in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is not letting up in its quest to catch Atlético Madrid and repeat as Spanish league champion. Madrid won 4-1 at Granada on Thursday to stay within range of leader Atlético entering the final two rounds. Luka Modric and Rodrigo scored in the first half...
Soccervillarrealusa.com

Villarreal at Valladolid: La Liga Preview

After one of the most bizarre football matches I’ve ever seen against Celta, Unai Emery and his men face a Valladolid side that is absolutely desperate for points as they try to stay afloat. There are three matches left this season and this one is far and away the most winnable.
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna 5/16/21 LaLiga Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-138), Under 2.5 (+110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Atletico Madrid is welcoming Osasuna to Wanda Metropolitano in round 37 in the Spanish LaLiga. Atletico is fighting for their first trophy in a while, and they are in the lead, at least for now. Atletico is at the top of the table with 80 points, and they are undefeated in their last 3 games. In their last game, Atletico Madrid was playing against Sociedad at home, and they have had only 34% of ball possession, 4 shots on goal, 1 corner kick, 4 big chances created, and 79% of the correct passes. Atletico let Sociedad have possession while they were focused on defending, and the counterattacks. Atletico has scored 2 goals in the first half, but when Sociedad scored a goal in the 83rd minute, there was a lot of panic in Atletico’s defense. Fortunately for them, they were defending well, and Atletico has won this match 2-1. Suarez is the leading goalscorer for Atletico with 19 goals, but he has been struggling after his injuries. Llorente has added 12 goals and 9 assists. Lemar is the only injured player. If they win the title, it will be deserved, and with a win here, Atletico will get rid of at least 2 teams threatening them, but they are not giving me much confidence with their last few games, and I think Atletico will have a tough time winning this game.