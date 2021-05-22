Lamborghini to Spend $1.8 Billion Electrifying Its Supercars

The company's first series production hybrid will be here in 2023. As if there was any more doubt over electricity's status as the future of the automobile, one of the least green automakers on the planet—Lamborghini—has laid out some fairly drastic plans on how it will adapt and electrify its lineup over the next nine years or so. And once everything is said and done, expect the very first all-electric Lamborghini to arrive before the decade is out.