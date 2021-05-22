Lamborghini to Spend $1.8 Billion Electrifying Its Supercars
Supercar maker Lamborghini is the latest auto company to make the switch from combustion engines to electric. Lamborghini, which is owned by Volkswagen AG, revealed on Tuesday that it will begin offering a plug-in hybrid version of its entire supercar lineup by 2024. The carmaker is also expected to launch its very first fully-electric vehicle by the second half of the decade. According to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the brand is planning to spend $1.8 billion to develop the new environmentally-conscious fleet, that, beginning in 2025, will cut its emissions in half. The latest outlay is expected to be largest ever for the automaker.thedeepdive.ca