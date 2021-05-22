Biden can’t name Rahm Emanuel as ambassador because of Laquan McDonald
President Joe Biden reportedly selected Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff, as his pick for U.S. Ambassador to Japan. Emanuel is the worst possible choice for a diplomat to any country. He just doesn’t strike anyone as a diplomatic person because he pisses people off. But more importantly, Rahm Emanuel should not have any role in the Biden administration, or any public office for that matter.thegrio.com