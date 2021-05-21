Featured news

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTraffic patterns affected due to road improvement projects. Due to road improvement projects in the Mankato area, traffic patterns on some local roadways, including Victory Drive (north of Madison Avenue), are being directly impacted. City of Mankato staff are coordinating with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Blue Earth County to ensure traffic signals are working optimally while detours are in place. Motorists should expect delays due to the increased traffic until construction is complete and the public’s patience is appreciated.

Minnesota Statethelandonline.com

City transit looks for post-pandemic revival

MANKATO — In April 2020, after the pandemic arrived in force in Minnesota and after Minnesota State University shut down its campus, ridership on Mankato Transit System buses totaled 5,795 for the entire month. Last month, some proof of the economic revival was in evidence on city buses. Ridership topped...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Annual inspections restart at nursing homes after 2020 pause

MANKATO — Recertification inspections are gradually restarting at nursing homes in south-central Minnesota after a pause in 2020 amid more focus on infection control. A CNHI investigation found about 58% of Minnesota nursing homes didn’t have their usual annual inspections in the 18 months leading up to March 2021. Instead, regulators prioritized infection control reviews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — about 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Mankato area property crime map: April

Property crimes reported in Mankato and North Mankato in April. For a larger and easier-to-read version of the map in a separate page, click here. Click the "+" or "-" icons in the upper left to zoom in or out.
Mankato, MNhot967.fm

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Turns Ten

On Saturday, May 22, thirty-one sculptures— representing over $300,000 of art from renowned artists throughout the country—will be installed as a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s tenth anniversary celebration. The Mankato Area Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s special exhibition which showcases new and original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums. To commemorate the anniversary, history and significance of CityArt, a variety of activities to engage community members and visitors of all ages are planned.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Sibley County, MNThe Free Press

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Snell Motors and Mankato Clinic host car seat safety clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snell Motors partnered up with the Mankato Clinic to host a free, all-day car seat safety clinic today. The dealership invited drivers to stop in and meet with certified car seat technicians to get more information on proper car seat selection, installation and usage. Each vehicle...
Blue Earth, MNFaribault County Register

They’re just a couple of average Joes

About a little over a year ago, two Blue Earth Area High School alumni sat in the office of Nielson Blacktopping in Kasota after work one day and started talking about an idea. Jonah Pirsig and Joe Franta both worked at the asphalt and concrete business located in Kasota, between...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Running for Heroes 5K off to a running start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Sunday, dozens of runners came out to participate in the Running for Heroes 5k in Mankato. The event was organized by Erik Jensen, who worked with the council to make the run possible. Jensen has been a part of Running for Rescue events in years prior.