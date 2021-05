Hitman 3's new Season of Pride kicks off today with the release of the popular video game's latest Seven Deadly Sins expansion, Pride. As usual for the DLC expansion set so far, Pride brings with it a new content roadmap, a new escalation contract, and an unlockable suit and set of weapons that are themed to the specific sin. As the name implies, there is still plenty more to come from the Seven Deadly Sins DLC beyond today's additions even with Sloth set to release next.