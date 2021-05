Exclusive Interview with Village Farms President and CEO Michael DeGiglio. Village Farms (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) has more than 30 years of greenhouse growing experience, ranging from cut flowers to produce. When cannabis became legal in Canada, the U.S.-based company saw an opportunity to leverage its greenhouse experience and provide more shareholder value by entering this new market. Now, the company offers a premium brand at an everyday price in the Canadian market, and it is contemplating how it will expand its cannabis business into the U.S. President and CEO Michael DeGiglio spoke with New Cannabis Ventures about the Village Farm’s Canadian market position, U.S. strategy and growth trajectory. The audio of the entire conversation is available at the end of this written summary.