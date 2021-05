New detailed images of Jupiter taken in different colors of light reveal many of the atmospheric features of the gas giant. Three new bright images of Jupiter show the planet in three different types of light – infrared, visible and ultraviolet. Visible and ultraviolet images were acquired by Wide Field Camera 3 with the Hubble Space Telescope, and infrared images were obtained by the Near-InfraRed Imager (NIRI) instrument at the Gemini Observatory in Hawaii. All observations were carried out simultaneously (at 15:41 UTC) January 11, 2017 The images were published on the website of the US National Research Laboratory for Optical Infrared Astronomy (NOIRLab).