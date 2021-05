Instead of typing it out again (#lazy), I’ll just drop this tweet:. Seriously, thanks for following along this season. I can’t wait to dig into the offseason. • As much as I want to bicker about the fact the Bulls won last night – thus worsening their chance at a Top-4 pick – I think that will ultimately fall on deaf ears. Not only does it always feel odd to complain about a win, but why fight about what can’t be changed. The Bulls lottery odds took a hit (dropped from 26.3 percent to 20.3 percent – tied with Pelicans and Kings), and we now have to live with that as we head into June 22nd. Instead, we might as well focus on what will change. The Chicago Bulls have a sizable number of roster spots that could open up this summer, and the number of changes we saw from this front office at the trade deadline could suggest they are prepared to add a handful of new faces in the coming months.