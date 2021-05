THE MIGHTY THOR VS. THE BLACK KNIGHT! Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT! He needs ELSA BLOODSTONE’s help if he’s going to stop an enemy’s murderous hunt for the EBONY ARTIFACTS. But the EBONY CHALICE lies beyond this world in a wasteland of dangerous fantasies and predatory magic. Their battle in the present will reveal dangerous secrets of the past as THE MIGHTY THOR duels the first Black Knight at Camelot! The Chalice’s power, like the Ebony Blade’s, comes at a terrible cost…is Dane willing to pay it?!