After nearly a dozen women made accusations against reality couple T.I. and Tiny Harris, the LAPD confirms "there is an active investigation into Clifford Harris," referring to T.I.'s real name. Deadline reports that detectives met with one accuser to discuss her allegations that she was drugged and raped by the couple in 2005. The Harrises attorney responded to the LAPD's investigation, saying: “The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."