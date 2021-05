Police in Tuscola County are investigating a late Saturday, April 24 crash which claimed the life of a 61-year-old Bay City man. The man was headed west on M-25 near Sheridan Rd. in Akron Township just before midnight when police say he likely had a medical issue. The vehicle left the road and struck a guide wire, continuing on to hit a utility pole, breaking it in half. The vehicle then continued into a worked farm field until coming to a stop. Police say there were no indications of braking or evasive maneuvers by the driver.