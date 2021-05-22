Victor Oladipo injury update: Surgeon 'optimistic' Heat guard could be cleared for full contact by November

Q: Had the Heat traded Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk for Dewayne Dedmon and Trevor Ariza how would you have rated the trade? -- Chris, Plantation. A: I think this is an interesting approach to the Heat’s machinations around the NBA trading deadline, in light of Victor Oladipo undergoing his season-ending quadriceps surgery, to group all the moves into a single, lump-sum transaction, since the ultimate goal was an overall upgrade. So sent out: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, Meyers Leonard, 2027 second-round selection, 2022 first-round pick swap. Brought in: Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza, Dewayne Dedmon. Yes, even without Oladipo, I believe this is a better-balanced Heat roster, with the spacing and defense provided by Ariza, and the rebounding and toughness in the middle added with Dedmon. As for what was lost, I would point to Bradley potentially as one that got away, with his two-way abilities. But with Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn playing well, there remained the question of playing time. As for Olynyk, I believe there is a better flow on both ends with Ariza, just as it was during the 2020 postseason, when Jae Crowder got playing time ahead of Kelly. The losses of Leonard, Harkless and Silva were non-factors, considering all three were rotation non-factors with the Heat. Now, when discussing the draft picks, that is a factor, with it now looking like the Heat will swap 2022 first-round draft slots with the Nets, based on Houston’s other machinations. Had Oladipo remained ambulatory, the trade/buyout period for the Heat could have been a slam dunk. Instead, there still is a passing grade.