NBA

Victor Oladipo injury update: Surgeon 'optimistic' Heat guard could be cleared for full contact by November

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter appearing in just 33 total games during the 2020-21 NBA season due to injury, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo could be good to go for the start of next season. Oladipo had surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon on May 13, and he could be cleared to return to full-contact basketball by November, according to his operating surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Glashow, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

