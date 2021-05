The Montreal Canadiens hired Joel Bouchard to be the head coach of the Laval rocket and help with the development of their prospects. Within two seasons, he already has coached Laval to be the top team in the AHL, and he has helped redefine the games of prospects such as Victor Mete, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Ryan Poehling. With all his success, other teams in the NHL could be looking to make him their next head coach. If the Canadiens are not smart, they could lose the best coach in their system.