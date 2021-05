Zach Parise might return for a 17th NHL season in 2021-22, but it’s become clear that if the Wild have anything to say about it he won’t be back in Minnesota. The latest step toward a divorce between the team and its high-priced left winger occurred Friday as Parise was scratched from the Wild’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. It was the second time this season Parise has been a healthy scratch — the first two times that has happened during his nine seasons with the Wild — but the decision Friday was very different from the first.