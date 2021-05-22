newsbreak-logo
Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and performers, the Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic goes live Saturday in front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. Ahead of...

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

MusicTribTown.com

Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Move over sequins, disco beats and power ballads. A four-piece band of Italian rockers won the Eurovision Song Contest in the early hours of Sunday. Maneskin’s win was only Italy’s third victory in the immensely popular contest and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990.
MusicPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Eurovision Song Contest starts with semifinal, screening

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — (AP) — Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “OK, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”. After missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the immensely popular...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

EuroVision: Why is Flo Rida part of the San Marino entry and will he be there in the final?

EuroVision time is finally upon us and all eyes are on San Marino and their rather unexpected guest star.After a year away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EuroVision Song Contest returns on Saturday (22 May) with 26 artists representing their country in the grand final. You can find all the acts competing here.In order to reach the final, acts must first get through the semi-final stage. One country that Eurovision fans are rooting for is San Marino and singer Senhit with her track “Adrenalina”. Senhit previously represented the country in 2011 and was due to perform for San...
Musicescunited.com

Eurovision 2021: Follow the first semi-final dress rehearsal LIVE!

That’s right, after far too long, we can finally say the Eurovision Song Contest is just around the corner and we are merely days away from finding out this year’s winner. Will that winner come from tomorrow night’s first semi-final? We won’t have long to wait to see!. This afternoon,...
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

James Newman to fly the flag for UK in Eurovision final

Eurovision entrant James Newman will be hoping to improve the UK’s standing at the contest when he takes to the stage during the grand final tonight. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter is one of 26 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The...
EntertainmentTelegraph

Eurovision 2021 final, review: Italy’s Maneskin tick the boxes as contest gets back to its best

It will go down in Eurovision history as the UK’s second night of the “nuls points”, with poor James Newman finishing bottom of the leaderboard (this dubious honour also befell the duo Jemini in 2003). But however cruel the evening must have been for the amiable Yorkshireman, as a television spectacle the UK’s humbling at Eurovision 2021 (BBC One) ultimately felt a bit of a side show.
Musicpapermag.com

America Is Getting its own Eurovision

An American version of the Eurovision Song Contest is in the works. Eurovision is the biggest singing competition in the world, bringing together artists from different European countries (as well as Australia and Israel) as they perform their original songs in huge campy stage productions. ˇThe American Song Contest will also have live musical performances that represent all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and the country's five territories.
MusicMarin Independent Journal

Eurovision finals: How to watch, plus videos of the favorites

The extravaganza that is the Eurovision Song Contest is back after a COVID hiatus, with the grand final to take place Saturday. What it is: A 66-year-old competition in which representatives of European countries (and a few geographic outliers) perform original songs that are voted on by viewers as well as an official jury. For many people in the U.S., their initiation was last year’s Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which yielded the Oscar-nominated song “Husavik.”
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision is getting bigger and more brilliant – it’s time we took it seriously

It’s that time of year again. Gloom-ridden Brits (usually of the male variety) pop up on TV to inform everyone that Eurovision is nothing more but an annual reminder that the UK is unanimously loathed across Europe. But for some – like me – it’s a time of unparalleled joy and sequinned brilliance.Picture this: It’s 1998 and my grandad and I are patiently (or, rather, impatiently) waiting for the Eurovision Song Contest to begin. Pencils and paper at the ready, and the curtains have been drawn to create a home cinematic effect. He loves it (my grandma says for...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

The weirdest Eurovision Song Contest outfits of all time

The spectacle that is the Eurovision Song Contest is upon us once more.On 22 May, the Grand Final will take place at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.The annual musical competition never fails to entertain, as spectators from all over the world tune in to feast their eyes upon some of the strangest performances ever witnessed.While the main focus of the competition is supposed to be the singing talent (or lack thereof) of its contestants, viewers can’t help but be drawn to the outlandish outfits that the artists choose to don while on stage. From hard rock metal band Lordi’s...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision: How to vote in the grand final

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final is finally here.This year’s final takes place  at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with a live audience of 3,500 people in attendance.Following Ireland’s elimination in the semi-finals, the UK has pinned its hopes on James Newman, who will be performing his song “Embers” in a bid to be crowned tonight’s winner.Fans at home are able to tune into the live broadcast, which is currently airing on BBC One. US viewers, however, must subscribe to Peacock in order to watch the highly anticipated TV event.Voting lines are open as soon as the last...
WorldPosted by
TechRadar

How to watch Eurovision semi-finals 2021 live stream for free and from anywhere

13 is the unlucky number in Rotterdam this week, as the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals whittle 39 hopefuls down to the 26 who'll get to strut their stuff at this Saturday's grand final. As well as giving you an early chance to pick your favorite songs and performances, the semi-finals also let you vote on who makes it through, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2021 Eurovision semi-finals live stream for FREE.
Musictechnewsinc.com

ESC 2021: Most-played songs on YouTube and Spotify

The Eurovision Song Contest presents itself as a very colorful event year after year. There is usually at least one song for each person that hits the right nerve and causes restless legs and arms. But what’s the most popular song actually? Is it one of the very strong contributions from Sweden? Or rather violinist Alexander Rybak from Sweden, bordering Norway? But maybe also disco Paul Verka Serduchka from Ukraine with “Dancing Lasha Tumbai” and strange lines like “Seven, Seven, ai lyu-lyu / seven, seven, one, two / seven, seven, ai lyu-lyu / one, two three “? But it is also possible that loud Nita from Israel with her “toy” and her waving gold cats invade your heart or the overtly Polish contribution “My Slowianie – We Are Slavic” from Donatan and singer Cleo, who looks so deep in the eyes (and slit) of the disguised washing machine.
Musicescunited.com

Here is the running order for the Eurovision 2021 final!

With the semi-finals now complete, and the confirmation of which entry will perform in which half, the producer-selected running order for the grand final has just been revealed by the EBU!. Here is where each country will be performing in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 on...