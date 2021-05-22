Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

The Eurovision Song Contest presents itself as a very colorful event year after year. There is usually at least one song for each person that hits the right nerve and causes restless legs and arms. But what’s the most popular song actually? Is it one of the very strong contributions from Sweden? Or rather violinist Alexander Rybak from Sweden, bordering Norway? But maybe also disco Paul Verka Serduchka from Ukraine with “Dancing Lasha Tumbai” and strange lines like “Seven, Seven, ai lyu-lyu / seven, seven, one, two / seven, seven, ai lyu-lyu / one, two three “? But it is also possible that loud Nita from Israel with her “toy” and her waving gold cats invade your heart or the overtly Polish contribution “My Slowianie – We Are Slavic” from Donatan and singer Cleo, who looks so deep in the eyes (and slit) of the disguised washing machine.