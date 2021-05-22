newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleROSE HILL — John Marache, 82, of Rose Hill, Pawn Broker and Jeweler, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Survived by his wife, Ralpholene Marache of Rose Hill; daughter, Julie (Daniel) Jones of El Dorado, Kan.; sons, Curtis Noel (Lisa) Marache of Andover, Kan., Nicolas Michel (fiancé, Rebecca Mies) Marache of Augusta, Kan.; brother, Rene (Edith) Marache; grandchildren, Darren, AJ, and Ike Jones, Jude Ratzlaff; special family, Autumn Bale and Amariah Kerns. Preceded in death by his parents, Marcel and Marcelle Marache; son, Jean Curtis Stambaugh.

