newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Ridge, NJ

COVID, plant fire cause shortage of chlorine tablets for backyard pools

By Steve Strunsky
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a seasonably warm evening that hinted at the summer to come, and Artie Verderamo paused over the limpid water of the backyard pool he was tending in Glen Ridge. Verderamo, a technician with Competition Pools in nearby Nutley, said his client still had some chlorine tablets left over from last summer, so he wasn’t worried just yet about a nationwide shortage of tablets that’s driven up prices or put them out of stock entirely.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
119K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockaway, NJ
Nutley, NJ
Health
City
Pompton Plains, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
State
Louisiana State
City
Pequannock Township, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
City
Glen Ridge, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Covid#Swimming Pools#Public Pools#Water Supply#Plant Care#Covid#Competition Pools#Chinese#The Pool Depot#Canadian#Kik#Chlorine Stabilizer#Silkguard Complete#Biolab#Baystate Pool Supplies#Chlorine Tablets#Backyard Pools#Liquid Chlorine#Pool Disinfecting Agents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
NJ.com

30 N.J. Chinese restaurants you need to try right now

Chinese food may have been supplanted by Italian and Mexican as America’s favorite cuisine, but it is no less beloved. There are about 45,000 Chinese restaurants in the U.S., and few are the towns and cities that don’t have at least one. There are eight great regional Chinese cuisines: Szechuan,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
NJ.com

Where police make $150k in N.J., plus their average salaries in your town

Police officer is a dangerous job. In New Jersey, it is also a well-paid one. Across the state, the average cop earned $95,146 in salary last year, even before overtime, outside details and other compensation were factored in, according to state pension data. In two towns — East Rutherford and Alpine, both in Bergen County — the average officer received more than $150,000 in base pay.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Newark

A man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Newark Monday afternoon, officials said. The man, who was not identified, was struck about two miles east of Union Station at 3:05 p.m., said Jim Smith, a spokesman for NJ Transit. None of the customers or crew onboard were injured.
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

Forest fire consumes hundreds of acres in southern NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Monday against a forest fire that had burned hundreds of acres in the New Jersey Pinelands, although winds that began picking up in the afternoon were causing concern. As of early afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Protection said the...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Officials estimate 900 acres burned in New Jersey wildfire

A wildfire burning in south New Jersey has scorched over 600 acres of land, according to local authorities. Officials initially estimated the fire burned roughly 900 acres but confirmed at least 617 acres of land split between Ocean and Burlington counties so far. The fire was first discovered around 4...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Surf shop Hurley opens 1st N.J. store

Hurley, a surfing apparel and lifestyle brand, has opened its first shop in New Jersey. The store is in a new 2,500-square-foot building, according to the Asbury Park Press, at the corner of Main St. and Fourth Ave. Hurley told The Asbury Park Press it was looking to open in...