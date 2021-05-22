COVID, plant fire cause shortage of chlorine tablets for backyard pools

It was a seasonably warm evening that hinted at the summer to come, and Artie Verderamo paused over the limpid water of the backyard pool he was tending in Glen Ridge. Verderamo, a technician with Competition Pools in nearby Nutley, said his client still had some chlorine tablets left over from last summer, so he wasn’t worried just yet about a nationwide shortage of tablets that’s driven up prices or put them out of stock entirely.