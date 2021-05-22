newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Dreaming About The New Tri-Lakes Public Multi Use Recreation Trail

By Boreas
adirondackalmanack.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently walked the stretch of the Remsen to Lake Placid Railroad corridor from where it crosses the Old Military Road near the firehouse in Lake Placid to where the Scarface Mountain hiking trail crosses the tracks. It’s a but over four miles. The rails have been removed, and there were small piles of them stacked on the rail side, and many of the ties were loose. There were steel plates that held the rails to the ties and lots of railroad spikes were strewn on the disheveled ties. The removal of the steel rails is the first stage of the transformation of this long-defunct railroad into a public multi-use recreation trail.

www.adirondackalmanack.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Hiking Trail#Outdoor Activities#Wilderness Areas#Lake Placid#Saranac Lake Golf Club#Twitter#Adirondack Life Magazine#Facebook#Bike Trail#Blue Mountain Lake#Trail Users#Downtown Saranac Lake#North Creek#Winter Biking#Downtown Parts#Secluded Private Cabins#Saratoga Railroad#Adirondack Park#Walkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
Related
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Shut out

In Saranac Lake and around the Adirondacks, a crisis of affordable rentals worsens. Open up the popular house-hunting site Zillow and search for rentals in Saranac Lake. You might, as I did on a recent search, come up with a surprising answer: “No matching results. Try changing your search.” In other words: No available apartments here; move along.
Indian Lake, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Looking for fellow trackers

“Do you know where to find people who are involved in the science and “hobby”Or practice of animal tracking? Some trackers are hunters, but most are not. I am a person who has always enjoyed looking at tracks and sign for the story they tell, but in the past 3 years I have dug deeper into the techniques of positive ID and deeper knowledge through some amazing books, and going on tracking walks with experts. I have the 120 year old family farmhouse in Indian Lake and find unlimited places for remarkable tracking walks.”
PoliticsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

State tree cutting reined in

It was bound to happen one of these days. State agencies have been playing a little fast and loose with New York’s constitutional protections for the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves for a long time. The state consistently lets itself off the hook for violations it would punish a private citizen for.
Lake George, NYadirondackalmanack.com

AA-Stefanik-Number-3a

Peter Bauer is the Executive Director of Protect the Adirondacks. He has been working in various capacities on Adirondack Park environmental issues since the mid-1980s, including stints as the Executive Director of the Residents' Committee to Protect the Adirondacks and FUND for Lake George as well as on the staff of the Commission on the Adirondacks in the Twenty-First Century. He also worked at Adirondack Life Magazine. He served as Chair of the Town of Lake George Zoning Board of Appeals and has served on numerous advisory boards for management of the Adirondack Park and Forest Preserve.
Saranac, NYadirondackalmanack.com

A bag of hammers

This spring, I paddled out across Kiwassa Lake to see the volunteers at Lean2Rescue put the finishing touches on a newly restored lean-to shelter. They had moved it, piece by piece, from Middle Saranac Lake, so they could replace the roof and some rotting logs at the base. And they left in its place a new lean-to for Middle Saranac.
Albany County, NYNorth Country Public Radio

This weekend in the Adirondacks: An outstanding late spring weekend

There was some overnight frost this week, a reminder that temperatures remain chilly at night, especially at higher elevations. This looks to be an outstanding late spring weekend however, with just a chance of an afternoon shower, mostly at higher elevations. The Mud Season Advisory should be lifted soon, but...
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Pollinator-Mobile crew will deliver 11 gardens for bees and butterflies

SARANAC LAKE — This summer, AdkAction’s Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer (affectionately known as the Pollinator-Mobile) will rove the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees and butterflies in its wake. Eleven new garden sites in and around the Adirondacks have been chosen to receive gardens as part of...
Tupper Lake, NYNorth Country Public Radio

A new path: Rail trail work underway in the Adirondacks

After more than a decade of lawsuits and fiery debates, New York State is building a new rail trail in the Adirondacks. The route will run from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake and will be open to everyone from hikers to snowmobilers. Emily RussellA new path: Rail trail work underway...
Keene, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Outdoor conditions (5/14): Low fire danger, wet trails

Speculator Tree Farm: Elm Lake Road, Long Level Road and the second half of Fly Creek Road are open. Perkins Clearing Tract: Perkins Clearing, Jessup River Road are open. Old Military Road is not open yet. Essex Chain Wilderness: All roads are now open. West Canada Lakes Wilderness: Cedar River...
AccidentsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

All-day Mt. Marcy rescue one of three this weekend

Ice and snow in the High Peaks led to a hiker’s injury on the summit of Mount Marcy Saturday morning, and then made for a grueling mission that took more than 14 hours and involved more than a dozen rescuers — one of whom suffered what appeared to be heart problems during the carry-out.
New York City, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Class II is nothing like a hiking trail

In a sweeping and decisive decision last week, New York’s highest court ruled in favor of Protect the Adirondacks that a new type of wide snowmobile trail is unconstitutional. This decision cries out for key reforms in the management of the Forest Preserve. The Cuomo administration had planned to build hundreds of miles of these new trails. These plans are now blocked by the court’s ruling that upholds 125 years of forever wild constitutional protections for the public Forest Preserve.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Weekly trail walks in Potsdam

The Adirondack Mountain Club Laurentian Chapter is offering an array of outings this spring, including weekly trail walks. Here, ADK members Marianne Hebert, left, and Tom Ortmeyer, right, walk the 2-mile Clarkson Munter Trail, Potsdam, with Holly Chambers. The walk with ADK members is offered every Thursday in June, starting at the trailhead behind Sunoco Gas Station 26 Maple St, Potsdam at 7:30 a.m. NCNow photo.
Blue Mountain Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

ADKX to reopen for members May 28, public in July

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Experience (ADKX, formerly known as the Adirondack Museum) will open its 2021 summer season in two phases. From May 28 through June 27, ADKX members can access the on-site art and history museum as well as a range of outdoor activities on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. This early access benefit is available to existing members as well as individuals and families who sign up in the coming months.
Lifestyleadirondacklifemag.com

And Nature for All

In the Adirondacks, I’ve found all the outdoor adventures I dreamed of as a child in the South Bronx. Now I want to share those experiences with other people like me. As a child growing up in the South Bronx in the 1960s and ’70s, I dreamed of one day exploring the outdoors and traveling to scenic natural spaces around the world. Where would an inner-city kid like me get the idea to venture into the great outdoors? All of my friends in New York City were scared of bugs and wide-open spaces, but my father made sure my siblings, George and Priscilla, and I experienced country living. My father was a single parent, the last child and only boy out of 13 sisters in a family of sharecroppers on the Ross Plantation in Alabama. Our father wanted us to know how lucky we were to live up North, but he also wanted us to learn family values and traditions and to work hard. The summers he could afford the Greyhound tickets, we traveled to Birmingham and parts of rural Marengo County (affectionately referred to as the “Piney Woods” or “down home”). When we visited family in the Piney Woods, we milked cows, picked corn, peas and okra, slopped the pigs, chopped wood, washed clothes in a big black cauldron, learned to quilt, used an outhouse and took baths in a foot tub after pumping the water and heating it. Our cousin Sonny Man had a huge dairy farm, where we chased “doctor snakes,” collected bug specimens and explored. It might have been too rustic for most of my city friends and relatives, but to me it was liberating, safe and peaceful.
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Adirondack Foundation awards nearly $600,000 in grants

LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation this year awarded $590,000 in Generous Acts grants to meet pressing needs and support important initiatives in local communities across the Adirondack region. Grant awards ranged from $1,000 to $20,000. Recipients are broken out and listed according to the following needs and opportunities:. – Equitable...
Keene, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Keene residents, officials weigh in on parking situation

DEC addresses Route 73 parking stakes at town meeting. Controversial delineators put in to prevent parking on State Route 73 in Keene Valley may not be permanent, depending on the results of an ongoing experiment to manage an abundance of hiker traffic. That’s what Department of Environmental Conservation officials told a gathering of town residents and officials in Keene on Monday, May 10.