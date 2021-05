The nature of a prequel of any sort comes with the inherent challenges of knowing where a journey might end, forcing creatives to find ways to take audiences by surprise, with Orphan: First Kill star Julia Stiles recently teasing the prequel manages to pull off that task and deliver audiences an unexpected "twist." Given that the original 2009 Orphan delivered horror fans one of the biggest genre surprises of the year, it sounds as though this new installment found a way to not only pave the way for the events of the debut film, but still offer even the most devout fans some unexpected reveals.