Clemson, SC

Re: Yes.

tigernet.com
 2 days ago

No matter what happened today, what Clemson has done in softball in such a short period of time is VERY impressive. The Tigers are a solid team and can make noise in the years to come. And, are not out of it even with the loss today - anything can happen.

www.tigernet.com
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Clemson, SC
University of Georgia
Softball
Sports
Posted by
The Clemson Insider

Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month. Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.
tigernet.com

Men's Golf - regional

Not the start ole nervous nellie was hoping for but they're starting to bring it back some. Lots of red on the inward half boys. Way too much green. We were 6th at the turn but irrelevant for now. Kent st and NC State are on fire throwing darts. Kent...
chatsports.com

Clemson softball got hosed by the NCAA selection committee

Clemson softball catcher Abby Stuart catches a ball near head coach John Rittman hitting infield grounders, during the first practice on their new field in Clemson Monday, September 30, 2019. Clemson Softball Practices On New Field For First Time. If you thought SEC bias was only a thing in football,...
Posted by
FanSided

Clemson football: USA Today continues to hate Tigers in updated rankings

The Clemson football program has proven to be one of the most consistent powerhouses in all of College Football over more than the last half-decade. The Tigers have made six-straight CFB Playoff appearances and they’ve won two National Championships in the last five years. They’ve continued to dominate the ACC as a conference and there doesn’t seem to be anything in the way of them making yet another major run in the postseason in the fall of 2021.
Posted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
tigernet.com

Re: Baseball Regionals - Clemson

Losing never feels good. Especially the Semiholes. But our season is far from over as for the regionals are concerned. There's a lot of baseball left to play in the ACC. Odds are definite that 7 and most likely at least 8 will make it from the ACC. The puppies...
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Softball Selected To First NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday at John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium as was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Sunday night. The Tigers were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament in just their first full year as a program and their first opportunity to participate in postseason play.
FOX Carolina

Clemson Softball is officially headed for the NCAA tournament

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The NCAA announced on Sunday that Clemson Softball was selected to play in the Tuscaloosa regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Clemson will be joined by Troy, Alabama and Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional, according to the NCAA. The team will face Troy in their...
shakinthesouthland.com

Sunday Musings - Justin Foster and Packed Crowds to Return Soon

Although some of the negative 2020 vibes are spilling over into 2021 - with gas shortages in the US and rockets firing in the Middle East - Clemson fans have received two pieces of great news in recent days. First, it was announced that Defensive End Justin Foster would return...
Posted by
AllClemson

Tigers Falter Late, Drop Series Finale 9-6 to Florida State

Coming into Sunday, Clemson was 21-0 when leading after the seventh inning, so when the Tigers headed to the eighth with a 6-5 lead, fans had to feel pretty good about things. Florida State would explode for 4 runs in the bottom of the eighth, though, doing most of the damage off closer Geoffrey Gilbert and would turn the one-run deficit into a 9-6 win in the rubber match of the three-game series.
tigernet.com

Nice updates, and sorry if you've answered this before,

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Falls to Duke 1-0 in ACC Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In an ACC Championship matchup that featured two of the league’s top pitchers, Duke came out victorious over the top-seeded Tigers in a well-fought 1-0 shutout. Clemson was led by ace and ACC Player-of-the-Year Valerie Cagle, who allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters, one shy of tying her career high.
NFL247Sports

UNC Inks Home-and-Home Series with South Carolina

North Carolina football is scheduled to play South Carolina three times in the next nine seasons. On Monday, it was announced that UNC has inked a home-and-home series with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The 2028 game will be played in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 2, while...
tigernet.com

Big Recruiting Update

