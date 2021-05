“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same…Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it, and — which is more — you’ll be a Man, my son!” These are some of the words of Rudyard Kipling from his poem “If.” He goes on to add, “If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; if all men count with you, but none too much”, this, also, will allow you to claim the Earth and everything that’s in it.