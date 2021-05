Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't take long after coming off the injured list to remind baseball fans why he's one of the game's most exciting young talents. Against the Rockies on Wednesday, the Padres shortstop led off the bottom of the second inning with a single up the middle before showing off his speed — and flexibility. He swiped second base — his eighth steal of the season — while first baseman Eric Hosmer was batting, and did the splits to keep his foot on the bag.