In regards to David Grants' letter to the editor of May 14 saying that the tax rate during President Eisenhower's term was 60%, that is true and it was as high as 90%, but what was left out was the fact in that place and time we enjoyed several tax right-offs and no one ever paid the 60% or 90%. For example, just a ordinary worker driving back and forth to work was able to deduct mileage, work gloves, all sorts of things.