Simone Biles Nailed a Move That Has Never Been Performed by a Female Gymnast in a Competition

Simone Biles and her ever-increasing signature skills are confident that they are ready for the Tokyo Olympics. World and Olympic champions have returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months to win the US Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday night. At the age of 24, she continued her quest to push the boundaries of what a female gymnast could do in the process. Biles’ overall score was 58.400, and he easily spent the best night in the crowded fields of the elderly trying to join Biles. It wasn’t a problem for the US Olympic team this summer. Yurchenko’s double pike vault has historically been done only by men. not anymore. Bills sprinted on the runway, rounded off to the springboard, followed by a backhand spring on the vault, straightened his legs, and ended with two backflips that seemed to magnetize his hands to the hamstrings. .. Bills was so strong when she landed that she took a step back. Her score of 16.100 was higher than any of the vaults that won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. And that was the judge singing her for an extra step. The rest of her night was stable, if not spectacular. She sailed the uneven bars at the last event with the elements she actually struggled with. Miskew was just a speed bump at night when she introduced what distinguishes her from all other gymnasts in the long history of sports. Wearing a white leotard with a rhinestone goat on his back (in favor of his position as the best player ever), he scored the highest night score on the balance beam, floor exercise and vault. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympics by a year. Bar Miscue will give something to focus on Bills before the National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas next month, but behind her it’s clear who will join her in Japan in July. I have not. Friend and teammate Jordan Chiles of Biles is approaching his favorites with one of the remaining available spots. The 20-year-old proved that her victory at the Winter Cup in February was not a fluke. Chile finished second behind Bill in the all-round (57.100) and ranked in the top four in each of the four events. Keira Dicello came in third, supported by a victory at the bar. Chelsea Memel grabbed his fist with joy after landing the vault in the first competition in more than nine years. The score of 13.750 for the 2005 World Championship and the 2008 Olympic silver medalist was not important. I didn’t even do the nerve beam routine that ended at 11.800. Saturday only arrived at that moment. “I was overwhelmingly happy because I was fine today,” Memel said. “Obviously the beam needs to be better, but I’m still happy with everything I’ve done and I’m out on the floor and put myself there to reach this point and do this I’m happy to try it. Again, it’s about participating in and registering for the tournament. ”Memel has applied for next month’s national championship. Tom Forster, the coordinator of the women’s national team, said he would be accepted. Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez went off the beam and scored only 13.250 in the vault in a silver medal event in Rio de Janeiro. Hernandez was injured in last month’s training and competed with a soft ankle after limited preparation. Like Memel, Hernandez is petitioning the public to bid. It hasn’t been a problem for Bill since he won the first of six domestic titles in 2013. She is ready to collect the 7th in 2 weeks. Probably a farewell tour with a gold medal (at least for now).