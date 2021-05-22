newsbreak-logo
Simone Biles Nailed a Move That Has Never Been Performed by a Female Gymnast in a Competition

By Emily Tannenbaum
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simone Biles continues to prove she's the G.O.A.T. In case you forgot that Biles is the most decorated gymnast in US history, she came to remind you by nailing a move that has never been performed by a female gymnast in a competition, according to The Washington Post. On May...

CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Watch John Legend Compare Wife Chrissy Teigen to Simone Biles in Swoonworthy Clip

Watch: John Legend Shares Parenting Advice for New Fathers. John Legend is an EGOT winner, but he just proved he's the G.O.A.T. when it comes to being a parent and husband. The Voice coach has jokingly been dubbed "Mr. Chrissy Teigen" in his marriage to the famed influencer and cookbook author, but the A-list couple prioritize raising their two children, 4 year-old Luna and 2 year-old Miles Stephens above all else.
Sportspennsylvanianewstoday.com

Simone Biles makes history in return for competition in US Classic

Simone Biles and her ever-increasing signature skills are confident that they are ready for the Tokyo Olympics. World and Olympic champions have returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months to win the US Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday night. At the age of 24, she continued her quest to push the boundaries of what a female gymnast could do in the process. Biles’ overall score was 58.400, and he easily spent the best night in the crowded fields of the elderly trying to join Biles. It wasn’t a problem for the US Olympic team this summer. Yurchenko’s double pike vault has historically been done only by men. not anymore. Bills sprinted on the runway, rounded off to the springboard, followed by a backhand spring on the vault, straightened his legs, and ended with two backflips that seemed to magnetize his hands to the hamstrings. .. Bills was so strong when she landed that she took a step back. Her score of 16.100 was higher than any of the vaults that won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. And that was the judge singing her for an extra step. The rest of her night was stable, if not spectacular. She sailed the uneven bars at the last event with the elements she actually struggled with. Miskew was just a speed bump at night when she introduced what distinguishes her from all other gymnasts in the long history of sports. Wearing a white leotard with a rhinestone goat on his back (in favor of his position as the best player ever), he scored the highest night score on the balance beam, floor exercise and vault. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympics by a year. Bar Miscue will give something to focus on Bills before the National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas next month, but behind her it’s clear who will join her in Japan in July. I have not. Friend and teammate Jordan Chiles of Biles is approaching his favorites with one of the remaining available spots. The 20-year-old proved that her victory at the Winter Cup in February was not a fluke. Chile finished second behind Bill in the all-round (57.100) and ranked in the top four in each of the four events. Keira Dicello came in third, supported by a victory at the bar. Chelsea Memel grabbed his fist with joy after landing the vault in the first competition in more than nine years. The score of 13.750 for the 2005 World Championship and the 2008 Olympic silver medalist was not important. I didn’t even do the nerve beam routine that ended at 11.800. Saturday only arrived at that moment. “I was overwhelmingly happy because I was fine today,” Memel said. “Obviously the beam needs to be better, but I’m still happy with everything I’ve done and I’m out on the floor and put myself there to reach this point and do this I’m happy to try it. Again, it’s about participating in and registering for the tournament. ”Memel has applied for next month’s national championship. Tom Forster, the coordinator of the women’s national team, said he would be accepted. Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez went off the beam and scored only 13.250 in the vault in a silver medal event in Rio de Janeiro. Hernandez was injured in last month’s training and competed with a soft ankle after limited preparation. Like Memel, Hernandez is petitioning the public to bid. It hasn’t been a problem for Bill since he won the first of six domestic titles in 2013. She is ready to collect the 7th in 2 weeks. Probably a farewell tour with a gold medal (at least for now).
Sportsimdb.com

Simone Biles Deserves a Gold Medal for This Gymnastics Stunt You Must See to Believe

You'll flip over this video of Simone Biles getting ready for the 2021 U.S. Classic. On May 21, @NBCOlympics posted a video of the 24-year-old gymnast landing her Yurchenko double pike at podium training. According to NBC, the move is a vault no woman has performed in a competition before. "I was like, 'It's Ok, I've done this so many times. I've been doing this for months now,'" Biles said in a later media call, per NBC Sports, adding she feels "really good going into tomorrow." The athlete will appear in the U.S. Classic on May 22, making it her first meet in more than 18 months. Per NBC, the event is the final opportunity for female gymnasts to...
SportsHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles continues to soar, but she has a gripe

Even as Simone Biles continues to advance the art of the possible, the International Gymnastics Federation, predictably, continues to turn a blind eye to the magnitude of her accomplishments. Biles on Saturday unleashed, for the first time by a female gymnast, a Yurchenko double pike vault at USA Gymnastics’ U.S....
SportsWashington Post

She’s back: Simone Biles set to return to competition for first time since 2019

After elite gymnastics competitions halted because of the pandemic, Simone Biles provided glimpses into her improvement, infrequent updates via short videos of a new skill or snippets of interviews in which she shared plans to stretch the boundaries of the sport at this summer’s Olympics. This weekend marks Biles’s formal...
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Simone Biles Just Proved She’s Unstoppable

Simone Biles took part in her first gymnastics meet since 2019 on Saturday—and immediately proved that she is ready to wow at the Olympics. The gold medalist stunned fans by landing a move no woman has ever performed in competition: an insanely difficult vault known as a Yurchenko double pike. Even thought it wasn’t a perfect execution–and even though she had a few more stumbles—she took first place at the U.S. Classic. “I’m proud of how today went, even though it was a little bit rough and uncharacteristic,” said Biles, who wore a leotard adorned with a rhinestone goat in a wink to her status as the sport‘s greatest of all time.
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Simone Biles proves she's the G.O.A.T in world of gymnastics

Simone Biles showed up for Saturday's U.S. Classic wearing a leotard adorned with a rhinestone goat. That was no idle boast, as the Olympic champion added to her greatest-of-all-time credentials with another slice of gymnastics history. Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition,...
SportsInternational GYMNAST

Simone Biles Wins 2021 U.S. Classic, Successfully Debuts New Vault

Gymnastics phenomenon Simone Biles easily won the 2021 U.S. Classic all-around title debuting a new, revolutionary vault along the way. After successfully performing a mind-boggling Yurchenko double pike vault in podium training yesterday, all eyes were on Biles’ performance today at the U.S. Classic where she made the debut of the vault official. The reigning World and Olympic all-around champion executed the vault with easy taking a large leaping step backwards on the landing and receiving a 16.1 for it from a maximum of 16.6. “It was very exciting competing it because I’ve been working so hard on it in the gym, and to finally put it out in a competition was really nice, so I feel pretty confident going into championships”, the 24-year-old Biles reflected afterwards.
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Simone Biles becomes first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition

Gymnast Simone Biles made history on Saturday, becoming the first female gymnast to land a Yurchenko double pike in competition. The four-time Olympic gold medalist returned to competition Saturday night for the first time since October 2019, cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. Her all-around score of 58.400 was easily the best of the night in a crowded field of seniors trying to join Biles on the U.S. Olympic team this summer.