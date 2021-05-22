newsbreak-logo
Mississippi State

Mississippi State 7 Alabama 3 FINAL

By Steve Robertson
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA - #10 Mississippi State (39-13, 19-10) will look to sweep the three-game series from Alabama (29-21, 12-16). The Bulldogs have had a pair of quality starts from Christian MacLeod and Will Bednar through the first two games of the weekend. The two have combined to through 15 of 18 innings and allowed just two Alabama runs. As a result of those elongated starts, the Bulldog bullpen is in great shape heading into game three. The Bulldogs have used just two relievers, Landon Sims and Brandon Smith, to navigate through three innings of relief.

