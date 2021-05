"My mother didn't raise me to take care of a man." Could you be happy in a marriage if you were the one financially providing for yourself and your husband?. For actress Vivica A. Fox, the answer was no. The 56-year-old star, who has been romantically linked to some big names during her career, was once married from 1998 to 2002 to Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest (though she says they were only actually together for two and a half years), a singer who was part of a music group around the time he wed Fox.