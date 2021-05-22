newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Poet Amanda Gorman’s new books shoot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list

By Donna Miller
gruntstuff.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoet Amanda Gorman’s historic Inauguration Day recital sparked such demand for her work that two of her books shot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list — eight months earlier than they’re revealed. A e-book based mostly on her inauguration poem, “The Hill We Climb,” was at the top spot...

gruntstuff.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Inauguration#Reuters#Books#Change Sings#Los Angeles#Top Spot#Phrases#Kids#Night Time#Younger Folks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
TennisEssence

Amanda Gorman Will Be A Co-Chair At The 2021 Met Gala

There have been less than 10 Black co-chairs since Anna Wintour began chairing the event in 1995. The Met Gala, Vogue’s yearly fashion event that is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is returning. After pausing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gala is happening on September 13, making it the first time in 16 years that it’s not taking place on the first Monday in May. The co-chairs are younger than ever before among them are 23-year-old poet/author Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka.
Books & Literaturetpr.org

Amanda Gorman: Using Your Voice Is A Political Choice

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour Episode The Artist's Voice. Poet Amanda Gorman has often been asked to write poems that aren't "political." In her 2018 TED Talk, she explains why her writing inherently carries messages greater than her words. About Amanda Gorman. Amanda Gorman is the first youth poet...
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 05/16/2021

1. “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday Books, $28.95. 2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99. 3. “Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99. Paperback Fiction. 1. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria...
Books & LiteratureThe Spokesman-Review

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

1. “21st Birthday (Women’s Murder Club, 21),” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) 2. “Sooley: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday) 3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 4. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir (Ballantine) 5. “Finding Ashley,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 6. “A...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, May 16

1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration. 2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone survivor tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity. 3. Klara and the Sun by...
Books & LiteratureRadio Online

O'Reilly's New Book Goes #1 on NYT Best Sellers List

Key Networks has announced that Bill O'Reilly, host of its daily radio features, "The O'Reilly Update" and "The O'Reilly Update -- Morning Edition," has hit the #1 spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list -- for the 16th time -- this week with the 10th book in his and co-author Martin Dugard's "Killing" series. "Killing The Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America" is now the bestselling book in the U.S., certified by the New York Times. Radio outlets have promoted the book since its launch last Tuesday, May 4.
Advocacyyr.media

Amanda Gorman Honored for Being a Change Agent

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman will be honored by the Ms. Foundation for Women for enacting change and leading the way for future generations. The Free to be You and Me Award will be given to Gorman at The 33rd Gloria Awards: A Salute to Women of Vision on May 20.
EntertainmentStamford Advocate

Amanda Gorman-First-Ever Youth Poet Laureate of The United States- To Keynote Toigo Foundation Gala

The Toigo Foundation, a nonprofit at the forefront of developing diverse talent for leadership and advancing workplace inclusion, announced today Amanda Gorman, the first-ever youth poet laureate of the United States, will keynote the non-profit’s 2021 annual gala. Gorman joins an illustrious group—including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Trevor Noah, Harry Belafonte and The Honorable William Jefferson Clinton—who have been featured speakers at the organization’s annual event in prior years. Set for June 9, 2021 at 7:00pm EDT and hosted by Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent and MSNBC contributor, the virtual event themed “I-21: Intent, Inclusion, Impact—Navigating the Road Ahead” will capture the ethos of the nation and Toigo’s work.
Advocacytownandcountrymag.com

Red Carpet Advocacy Honors Amanda Gorman for Inspiring Social Change

When stylist and costume designer Arianne Phillips met former luxury-brand marketing executive Carineh Martin in 1997, she would have never guessed that two decades later their joint love for fashion would transform into a purpose-driven organization rooted in philanthropy. “After the 2016 election, we found ourselves protesting and advocating for change," Martin says, "and we realized that we wanted to activate our work toward social progress."
Books & LiteratureDaily Press

Bestsellers list: John Grisham and Stacey Abrams are fiction’s top sellers

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended May 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. 7. “The Women of the Bible Speak,” Shannon Bream. 8. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis. 9. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey. 10. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell. TRADE...
CelebritiesCNET

Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman to co-host Met Gala 2021: Everything to know

For the second May in a row, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Met Gala will skip the red carpet rollout and celebrities gracing the museum steps. But you can still expect to see some iconic looks at an "intimate gala" in September to kick off a two-part exhibit by the Met's Costume Institute. This year, the exhibit will touch on sociopolitical topics including body inclusivity and gender fluidity, according to organizers.
Books & Literaturemetafilter.com

We’ve tried a beautiful experiment here; this is where the future lies

The New York Times on the challenges of translating Amanda Gorman's poem "The Hill We Climb". posted by Stark (17 comments total) 4 users marked this as a favorite. Ah, yes, this happened two months ago. It seems ages. I wish I could give some updates but there's been little more than some of the Spanish literary establishment crying reverse racism.
Books & LiteratureDaily Hampshire Gazette

Guest columnist Jim Cahillane: Finding the right words

My educational trek featured a UMass poetry class. It was a jittery leap. The presiding poet was from Kashmir, and my classmates half the age of yours truly. A welcoming Shahid Ali wrote the King’s English with a clarity we could only aspire to. I’d written poetry for years, but taking an Master of Fine Arts workshop was a dream. My assignment: Bring a new poem each week; read it to be critiqued by peers and professor. It’s said, humility is a virtue that defeats the sin of pride. I learned my lesson.
Books & LiteratureSan Bernardino County Sun

Here are the bestsellers at Southern California’s independent bookstores

The SoCal Indie Bestseller List for the sales week ended May 9 is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of Southern California, the California Independent Booksellers Alliance and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org. HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. The Hill We Climb: Amanda Gorman. 2. Project Hail...