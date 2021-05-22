Poet Amanda Gorman’s new books shoot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list

There have been less than 10 Black co-chairs since Anna Wintour began chairing the event in 1995. The Met Gala, Vogue’s yearly fashion event that is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is returning. After pausing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gala is happening on September 13, making it the first time in 16 years that it’s not taking place on the first Monday in May. The co-chairs are younger than ever before among them are 23-year-old poet/author Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka.