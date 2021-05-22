Poet Amanda Gorman’s new books shoot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list

The Toigo Foundation, a nonprofit at the forefront of developing diverse talent for leadership and advancing workplace inclusion, announced today Amanda Gorman, the first-ever youth poet laureate of the United States, will keynote the non-profit’s 2021 annual gala. Gorman joins an illustrious group—including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Trevor Noah, Harry Belafonte and The Honorable William Jefferson Clinton—who have been featured speakers at the organization’s annual event in prior years. Set for June 9, 2021 at 7:00pm EDT and hosted by Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent and MSNBC contributor, the virtual event themed “I-21: Intent, Inclusion, Impact—Navigating the Road Ahead” will capture the ethos of the nation and Toigo’s work.