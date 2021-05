You've been told there's a "light at the end of the tunnel" for when this coronavirus pandemic will end, and yet no exact end appears within sight. There's vaccine hesitancy, the headlines say. Herd immunity is hard to pin down. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke yesterday at the "A Look Back, a Path Forward: A Town Hall Event," presented by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and gave some definitive answers about when we might be able to move on. Read on for 6 essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.