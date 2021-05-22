Red Sox vs. Phillies: Bet on Nathan Eovaldi in this spot

All you need to know about the Red Sox' 6-1 win over the Rangers, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Sox power their way out of slump: In their previous three games, the Red Sox had scored a grand total of four runs. The wonder was that they actually won two of those three games -- thanks to their pitching. But no matter how good your pitchers are, you're not going to win a lot of games averaging a little more than a run per night. The Sox took that to heart in the first inning when, three batters in, they led 3-0 on a three-run homer by J.D. Martinez, whose first swing resulted in a blast to left. Immediately after, Xander Bogaerts added a solo shot of his own, and after just four batters, the Sox had equaled their output from the previous three games. But wait -- there's more! In the third, the home runs kept coming as Martinez hit yet another -- this one, a majestic belt, well over 430 feet, to straightaway center, followed two batters later by Rafael Devers. That's four homers from the first 14 hitters of the night. From there, they cruised the rest of the way.