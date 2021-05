You may face a situation where you are involved in an accident and you need to file for an injury claim. There are certain measures you need to take when filing for your injury claim. Misleading the court keeps you from earning the rightful compensation for your claim. Certain common mistakes include tending to forget you are under investigation, talking about the case, posting too many details about the case on social media, being unaware of your basic rights, ignoring the advice of your doctor, an expired driving license, and documents related to the injury are not appropriate.