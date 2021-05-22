newsbreak-logo
County of Lake (UP20-86) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION

By Lake County News Reports
Lake County News
 2 days ago

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission, County of Lake, State of California, will hold a public hearing to consider MAJOR USE PERMIT (UP 20-86) on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 9:05 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors’ Chambers, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, meetings of the Lake County Planning Commission will be available for participation virtually via Zoom and in the Board Chambers subject to social distancing requirements. Applicant: Ursa Valley, LLC. Owner: Morongo Equity Partners II, LLC. Proposed Project: Applicant is applying for 522,720 square feet of outdoor cannabis canopy area, one (1) 120 square food security center shed, one (1) 160 square foot pesticides and agricultural chemicals storage area, one (1) designated refuse/waste area, one (1) 500 square foot compost area, designated parking area including eight (8) parking spaces and portable restrooms. Total cultivation area including the canopy area, security shed and chemicals storage area is 523,000 square feet. Cultivation location: 10950 and 10934 Bachelor Valley Road, Witter Springs, CA; APN(s): 002-046-15 and 002-046-16. Project parcels utilized for cultivation “Clustering”: APN(s) 002-046-09, 002-046-15, 002-046-16, 002-046-17, 002-025-52 and 002-025-53. Environmental Evaluation: Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS 20-102). Planner: Michael Taylor, (707) 263-2221 or michael.taylor@lakecountyca.gov. A staff report is available for review on June 3, 2021. If you challenge the action of the Planning Commission on any of the above-stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the Lake County Planning Commission at, or before, the public hearing. The following is a link to the Planning Commission Agenda posted 72 hours before the hearing: https://countyoflake.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Zoom information can be found on the Agenda. A hard copy of the staff report is available upon request.

