Apple is working on a new iPod touch: Here’re the features

The WWDC 2021 keynot on June 7 is less than a month away, and we are hoping to get some exciting news on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and more. Apple's annual developers conference is all-online and free for the second year in a row. This event is a chance for Apple to showcase new software for its devices so that developers and system engineers can learn about changes for the year ahead. The event's highlight is the keynote announcement, which will stream live at 10 a.m. PDT on the 7th. Unlike the usual Apple announcements, the event focuses on software rather than new devices. This year, we expect to see UI upgrades on all the devices, new Apple Fitness Plus features, improved parental controls for Apple TV, and hopefully some new digital designs in the form of Apple Watch faces and screensavers.