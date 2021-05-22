newsbreak-logo
Apple is working on a new iPod touch: Here’re the features

By Sidra Arshad
techacrobat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a piece of good news for Apple customers as the company is working on a new iPod touch. According to a report, the upcoming product will be similar to an iPhone 12 regarding design. It will feature square edges and an all-touch display without the Touch ID button. Steve...

www.techacrobat.com
