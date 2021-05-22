newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bowen Yang Thought Viral ‘SNL’ Titanic Iceberg Sketch Would Never Make It to Air

By Ryan Lattanzio
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most beloved sketches to emerge out of the currently unspooling Season 46 of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” was a “Weekend Update” segment involving “SNL” featured player Bowen Yang as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. It was just the kind of zany, off-the-wall idea (one that on paper sounds ridiculous) that helped to jumpstart a pandemic-challenged season rife with so many COVID jokes.

www.indiewire.com
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Colin Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Snl#The Sketch#Snl#Viral Video#Viral News#Nbc#Covid#Email Newsletters#Player Bowen Yang#Comedian#The Hollywood Reporter#Tv News#Head Writer#Laughing#Zany#Laughter#Emmy Contention#Best Supporting Actor#Off The Wall Idea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV & Videospopculturebrain.com

Bowen Yang is defining funny for a new generation

It’s hard to say where you can catch Bowen Yang these days. Filming the second season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens? That was Monday. Recording an episode of his podcast Las Culturistas alongside cohost Matt Rogers? He’ll do that this week, too.
TV & Videosspectator.us

Elon Musk is too funny for Saturday Night Live

My secret hope is that Elon Musk uses his Saturday Night Live platform this weekend to launch a comedic assault on political correctness so brutal it is seared forever onto the collective retina of the biggest audience the show has had in decades. Provided he used SNL to tear with...
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Bowen Yang has had a "radical" impact on SNL by normalizing queer characters on network TV

Yang, who is set to be promoted to Saturday Night Live's main cast next season after two years as a featured player, is the third out gay male cast member on the NBC institution after Terry Sweeney (1985-1986) and John Milhiser (2013-2014). "Whereas Sweeney never received the chance to expand beyond the limited roles of his debut season, Yang is thriving on the show and constantly expanding his list of characters, from a cocaine-obsessed frat guy, a French Canadian news anchor, and the iceberg that sunk the Titanic," says Michael Boyle. "The iceberg sketch is notable in that, although it’s definitely not the entire joke of the sketch, Yang’s character is clearly, emphatically gay. His amazingly flamboyant iceberg outfit and his makeup, slang, and hand gestures are all queer-coded. None of this is necessary for the joke, exactly, but the specificity with which this character is drawn helps makes the whole thing pop. There were plenty of ways Yang and co-writer Anna Drezen could’ve gone about writing this sketch, plenty of different directions they could’ve gone in that had nothing to do with queer culture. On a network comedy show that has historically prioritized a straight, white, primarily baby boomer audience, this was a bold choice, even if it shouldn’t have been. Yang has received a ton of criticism and online harassment due to choices like these. Although a lot of the homophobia in YouTube video comments or popular Reddit threads related to him is blatant and easy to dismiss, it’s often dressed up as an annoyance about his lack of range. 'Bowen Yang is too … gay,' was the title of one post published on the 'Live From New York' subreddit a year ago. (If you sort the subreddit’s posts by controversial and set the time range to 'all,' this post is the very first thing that shows up.) This argument has persisted throughout Yang’s first two years on the show, despite sketches like 'Murder Durdur' and 'Celebrity Sighting' showing that he’s definitely capable of playing a straight character. Another common critique is that his portrayal of flamboyant characters is offensive and homophobic in itself. This criticism was most prevalent in the aftermath of Shane Gillis being fired from the show in 2019 for using racist and homophobic slurs on his podcast. Gillis’ fans brigaded the SNL subreddit to complain about his treatment from the show, leading to posts like 'Can anyone show me how bowen yang is funny?' in which the poster tried to draw a parallel between Gillis’ use of homophobic slurs and Yang’s use of queer-coded characters, arguing that it was hypocritical for the show to have fired Gillis but not Yang. But portraying a queer male character in a flamboyantly feminine manner isn’t offensive; what’s offensive is the assumption that effeminate men are inherently off-putting, inherently insulting to queer people. The radical nature of Yang’s performance on SNL is not just that he’s normalizing queer characters on network TV, but that he’s normalizing queer men who make no attempts to restrict themselves for a straight audience."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

SNL's Bowen Yang Recalls Surreal Moment Of Getting To Bond With Kristen Wiig On Set

I don't think any of us need to have actually been a part of the cast of Saturday Night Live to realize that it's probably a pretty heady experience if one gets the chance to become a featured player on the late night staple. Not only will you be surrounded by the famous guest hosts and musical acts on a weekly basis, but you'd suddenly find yourself working amongst people you've been watching on the show for years. Bowen Yang is currently only in his second SNL season as a performer (and third as a writer), but he recently recalled a surreal moment of bonding with former cast member Kristen Wiig on set.
TV & VideosSlate

Bowen Yang Is Changing the Late-Night Comedy Landscape

In 1985, Terry Sweeney joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, doubling as a member of the writing staff. Like five of his other cast members in that low-rated and critically panned season, he was fired from the show after only one year, but not before he managed to get in some memorable impressions. He impersonated Diana Ross, Joan Collins, Brooke Shields, Joan Rivers, Patti LaBelle, Nancy Reagan, and, on the rare occasion where he got to play a male public figure, Ted Kennedy.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Bowen Yang quit Twitter to avoid the Sunday-morning snarking that follows each SNL episode

“I’m not saying that that snark gallery is flawed in the way that it has existed all this time, but it’s not necessarily that useful for me as a performer to mire myself in the snark of it all,” he says. “Not to draw this terrible capitalist simile, but SNL is Amazon and the sketches and the people in them are products, and everyone’s just leaving reviews — but in the way that Amazon reviews have this tone to them where it’s like, ‘Well, I hate this thing because it came in the mail broken.’ It’s that same frequency of people being like, ‘Let me come in hot with my take because they’re these granular units of things that I can attach my opinion onto because I’ll watch something and consume it within four minutes.’” Yang was also asked if SNL has a gay sensibility these days. “The thing about SNL is that it is this container for all sorts of different things to coexist,” he says. “I don’t think there’s this new phenomenon that there is a queer sensibility in the show all of a sudden. It’s been at a different volume maybe, and we turned some of those tracks up.”
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ Gig Was A Bust For The Billionaire—And Dogecoin—But A Boom For NBC

Elon Musk may have bombed in his stilted attempt at standup on last night’s Saturday Night Live, but the controversial host nailed the landing for NBC. Musk’s opening monologue with his mom fell flat, notable mostly for his revelation that he has Asperger’s. His off-the-cuff comments cratered the soaring price of the crypto asset Dogecoin and seemed to send the popular Robinhood trading platform into a temporary coma.
CelebritiesCBS 46

Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco again

(CNN) -- Seth Rogen says he has no current plans to work with his former collaborator James Franco, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, the 39-year-old actor revealed that his personal and professional relationship with Franco had been affected by the accusations made against the latter in 2014 and again in 2018.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Michael Che on Elon Musk hosting SNL: "It’s cool that people care about who’s on the show"

Che discussed with Ellen DeGeneres attending Colin Jost's "normal people" wedding to Scarlett Johansson and the controversy generated over Musk hosting this weekend. “Well, I was all on board for it until I found out that, like, did you know he’s rich?” Che joked. “Yeah, now I’m, like, against it. I wish they would have told me that before.” Che added: “It’s cool that people care about who’s on the show. I think that’s what makes it kind of cool. The show’s been on for 46 years and people still care about who’s being booked. I think that’s kind of dope.” ALSO: Musk was mobbed by fans last night as he had dinner with Lorne Michaels and six SNL cast members.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Michael Che Says He’s ‘Excited’ for Elon Musk to Host SNL

Late Monday night, Seth Meyers welcomed Michael Che onto his Late Night couch for a rare in-person interview. Che, who shares head writing duties on Saturday Night Live with his “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, was complimented by former SNL head writer Meyers on the pandemic-stricken 46th season of the sketch-comedy series, calling it “a weird season” and “an incredible accomplishment,” given the circumstances.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk hosting SNL was ‘alibi’ to clear him of involvement in Chinese rocket falling to Earth, jokes Colin Jost

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost has suggested that Elon Musk’s hosting stint might have been a decoy.The sketch show’s “Weekend update” segment jokingly suggested that the Tesla CEO’s guest host slot may have been an “alibi” exonerating him of any involvement in the Chinese rocket that has crashed to Earth.The rocket was launched in late April, but soon began an uncontrolled re-entry leaving many concerned where exactly it would plummet to. According to organisations who had been tracking it, the out-of-control rocket fell over the Indian Ocean in the early hours of Sunday (9 May), which happened...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Atlantic

What Elon Musk’s SNL Jokes Obscured

However your 2021 is going, what’s undeniable is that after Donald Trump left office earlier this year, a strange cultural quietude settled upon America. No one would dare call it peace. But the audiences for TV news and online media immediately shrunk. Rather than fretting quite as much about an imminent civil war, commentators have been arguing about sexy hip-hop videos. Saturday Night Live, the rare 21st-century entertainment that most Americans seem to maintain some awareness of, has been adrift: Millions of viewers have been sitting out the 2021 season. The show’s most notable segment this year was about sassy icebergs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

David Letterman’s Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

David Letterman reinvented himself with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premiered on Netflix in January 2018. Bushy beard, minimalist set, exclusively high-profile guests, deep conversations — riveting stuff, but a much more mature style than the concoction of absurdity and snark that defined his innovative TV work from the '80s and '90s.
TV & VideosPopculture

'SNL': Elon Musk Causes Controversy With Medical Reveal During Monologue

Elon Musk raised a stir on SNL this weekend with an off-handed comment about his own neurodivergence. The controversial businessman claimed he was making history as the first person with Asperger Syndrome to host the legendary sketch show. There are several problems with that statement troubling viewers on social media.
TV & VideosGothamist.com

SNL Recap: Elon Musk Was The Most Cringey Host Of SNL In Years

Every once in awhile, Lorne Michaels likes to pivot away from the comedian/actor/musician/sports star host template that Saturday Night Live has used for the last 46 years, and throw in a wild card who generates headlines and maybe lures in a different audience to the late night comedy institution. Think Rudy Giuliani, Steve Forbes, and Donald Trump. Having an episode totally bomb is an acceptable outcome if people are talking about it, but in Michaels' eyes, being boring and forgettable is the worst SNL sin. And in that light, this weekend's SNL — hosted by Elon Musk, a billionaire — was probably a win for Michaels, despite being one of the worst episodes I've seen in years.