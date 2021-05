Outdoor furniture continues to climb in popularity this Spring, in part because so many of us have a newfound love of being outside after the past year. Design agency LAYER and outdoor furniture brand Allermuir have collaborated to create and release the CROP collection of chairs and stools that are characterized by their rolling forms. The CROP collection borrows its name from the rolling fields of the British countryside, represented in the chairs and stools through the parallel wires of their forms. Both brands involved in this collaboration, LAYER and Allermuir, are British, and we love this nod to their heritage.