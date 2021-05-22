newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Andrew Brown Jr.'s Death Fuels Debate Over Police Shooting At Cars

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police departments across the U.S. — including in large cities such as New York and Denver — strictly limit shooting at moving vehicles because they consider the practice ineffective and not worth the risk to human life. But dozens of shootings still occur each year — with deadly results —...

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Cars
City
Denver, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
George Floyd
Person
Al Sharpton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shootings#Murder Charges#State Police#Police Custody#Sheriff#Bmw#Campaign Zero#Police Reform#Criminal Charges#Drug Related Warrants#Man#Deadly Force#Gunshots#Vehicles#Miami#Phoenix#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Cars
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
North Charleston, SCPosted by
WFAE

Police: 1 Killed, At Least A Dozen Shot At South Carolina Concert

More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, South Carolina, including a 14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday. Early indications are that a fight broke out during what police called an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday, North Charleston police said in a statement.
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
WFAE

2 Reporters Detained During Protest Over Andrew Brown Jr.'s Death

Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration the day after a district attorney cleared sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. The two journalists who were arrested Wednesday night work for the USA Today Network, according...
Law EnforcementPosted by
WFAE

Law Professor's Research Raises Bar For Police Use Of Force

Long before George Floyd's death and the fight for criminal justice reform that followed, there were efforts underway to change how and when police used deadly force. In most states, police officers are allowed to use deadly force if they have a, quote, unquote, "reasonable belief" that the action is necessary. One professor set out to change that standard and has been successful.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Winston-salem, NCMiddletown Press

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.