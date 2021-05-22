newsbreak-logo
Moonshine Beach and The Deck at Moonshine Flats reopen

By Pam Kragen
pacificsandiego.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonshine Beach, Good Time Design’s country and western Country-Western honky-tonk in Pacific Beach, has reopened with a 7,500-square-foot expansion in the adjacent parking lot at 1165 Garnet Ave. The new all-outdoor area includes a 40-foot bar, a 600-square-foot stage for live music and two raised wooden decks. A new menu...

