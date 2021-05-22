Sausalito man shares love of boats through docent work at Bay Model

In this month’s issue of Latitude 38 we brought you a story about small boat building in the Bay Area. So is it coincidence that legendary boat designer Ron Holland is due to speak as part of Sausalito Yacht Club’s Speaker Series this coming Wednesday? Probably. But we can’t help thinking that this event may have been inspired by all the hard work done by our backyard shipwrights. At the very least it makes a good follow-up to our story. Mind you, Mr. Holland’s boats are no doubt much larger and more involved than the small craft we wrote about, but nonetheless, we feel the speaker event is probably of great interest to many budding boat builders. After all, great things often grow from small.