Sausalito man shares love of boats through docent work at Bay Model
If you happen to stop in and take a look around the Bay Model in Sausalito, chances are you might bump into docent Lon Woodrum and hear a few of his seafaring stories. Since he started sailing and racing El Toros at a young age in Hawaii, the 77-year-old Richardson Bay Marina resident has spent his life surrounded by boats, whether living on them for more than 50 years with his wife, Susie, making a career of working on them and traveling around the world on them.www.marinij.com