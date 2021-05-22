newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sausalito, CA

Sausalito man shares love of boats through docent work at Bay Model

By Colleen Bidwill
Marin Independent Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happen to stop in and take a look around the Bay Model in Sausalito, chances are you might bump into docent Lon Woodrum and hear a few of his seafaring stories. Since he started sailing and racing El Toros at a young age in Hawaii, the 77-year-old Richardson Bay Marina resident has spent his life surrounded by boats, whether living on them for more than 50 years with his wife, Susie, making a career of working on them and traveling around the world on them.

www.marinij.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
City
Sausalito, CA
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richardson Bay#Island Boats#Island Life#Tours#Yachts#Woodrum Marine#Atkins Cutter#Tiburon Yacht Club#Boat Yards#Docent Lon Woodrum#Charter Boats#Sailing#Maritime Life#Tahiti#Kids#Love#Auckland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Sausalito, CAlatitude38.com

Ron Holland Speaks on Boat Design at Sausalito Yacht Club

In this month’s issue of Latitude 38 we brought you a story about small boat building in the Bay Area. So is it coincidence that legendary boat designer Ron Holland is due to speak as part of Sausalito Yacht Club’s Speaker Series this coming Wednesday? Probably. But we can’t help thinking that this event may have been inspired by all the hard work done by our backyard shipwrights. At the very least it makes a good follow-up to our story. Mind you, Mr. Holland’s boats are no doubt much larger and more involved than the small craft we wrote about, but nonetheless, we feel the speaker event is probably of great interest to many budding boat builders. After all, great things often grow from small.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

The dangers of biking with your leashed dog

Almost anywhere you go in Marin you’ll see lots of dogs and lots of bicycles. Dogs and bikes are both great for encouraging you to get up off the couch and get outside. You’ve probably seen a bicyclist with a leashed dog running alongside the bike; you might have even thought about doing it yourself. But should you ever ride with a leashed dog running beside your bike?
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
Sausalito, CAMarin Independent Journal

Project Homekey could help move Richardson Bay anchor-outs to marinas

State Sen. Mike McGuire is working with the city of Sausalito on a plan that could use state funds to rent slips in Marin marinas for individuals living illegally on their boats in Richardson Bay. “We’re working directly with the city of Sausalito,” McGuire told the Independent Journal editorial board...
Malibu, CAmarinmagazine.com

A Malibu Villa Became an Outdoor Sanctuary for a Family During the Pandemic

On a tucked-away street in Malibu that’s known only among locals, there’s a Mediterranean villa-style home that was built in the seventies. Its name appears on the front gate and in a mosaic on the front steps: “Villa di Vita Bella.” “That means beautiful life in Italian,” says owner Susan Noyes, the founder of Make It Better Media Group, which owns Marin magazine. (She has also owned a home in Marin since 2004).
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Introduce sensational succulents into your garden

With more than 10,000 species of succulents and many more hybrids introduced every year, there is a succulent to suit any garden design or solar orientation. There are succulent ground covers, background shrubs, eye-catching starlets and large tree forms. Many exhibit sensational characteristics just right for Marin gardens. What better...
San Anselmo, CASFGate

Bear stuck in tree in San Anselmo comes down on its own

SAN ANSELMO (BCN) — A bear that was perched in a tree in the backyard of a home on San Anselmo's Tamalpais Avenue has come down on its own and has left the neighborhood for the open space area near Mount Tamalpais, according to police. A spokesperson for the Central...