California State

County of Lake (UP 20-39) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A CATEGORICAL EXEMPTION

By Lake County News Reports
Lake County News
 2 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission, County of Lake, State of California, will hold a public hearing to consider MAJOR USE PERMIT (UP 20-39) on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 9:10 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors’ Chambers, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, meetings of the Lake County Planning Commission will be available for participation virtually via Zoom and in the Board Chambers subject to social distancing requirements. Applicant: Western Mine Farms, LLC (Amy Soderlind) Owner: Amy Soderlind. Proposed Project: Applicant is applying for a 1-acre of outdoor cultivation area within existing private residential home that was previously graded to test the feasibility for geothermal electrical generation. Location: 14507 Western Mine Road, Middletown, CA; APN(s): 013-030-29. Environmental Evaluation: Categorical Exemption (CE 21-24). Planner: Sateur Ham, (707) 263-2221 or sateur.ham@lakecountyca.gov. A staff report is available for review on June 3, 2021. If you challenge the action of the Planning Commission on any of the above-stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the Lake County Planning Commission at, or before, the public hearing. The following is a link to the Planning Commission Agenda posted 72 hours before the hearing: https://countyoflake.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Zoom information can be found on the Agenda. A hard copy of the staff report is available upon request.

