With minor league baseball back, a look at where players with Connecticut ties have started their seasons.

By David Borges
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are fewer teams, fewer leagues and different league names, but it’s back. Perhaps no professional athletes were hurt more by the COVID-19 pandemic last year than minor-league baseball players. While the four major pro sports leagues ambled on with varying semblances of seasons, and other leagues (WNBA, PGA Tour, pro tennis, etc.) also pieced together seasons, the entire minor-league slate was scrapped.

