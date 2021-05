Hey Bangor, it's time to get outta the house, and grab the bull by the horns!. After a grueling year plus pause, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, is ready to do what they do best, host amazing live events, and this one will feature plenty of heart stopping action. In fact, the upcoming show was one of the very last to take place before the pandemic lockdown, that had us all wondering when things will return to normal. That time has arrived.