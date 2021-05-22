All About the Hoboken Sailing Club + School

Anchors aweigh, summer 2021 is almost here. with warmer weather, the Hoboken waterfront quickly becomes a popular place to staycation. The Shipyard Marina, located in Uptown Hoboken, offers many exciting and outdoor activities in the New York Harbor, where unparalleled city views and natural beauty abound. From cycle boat excursions to jet ski rentals to kayaking, locals could spend the entire sunny season on the high seas of the Hudson. If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby and have fun while learning the ropes of a lifelong sport, the Sailing Club and Sailing School might float your boat. Read on to discover more about The Shipyard Marina in Hoboken Including sailing memberships and certified programs.