Cocke County, TN

County Board of Education approves expenditures for building maintenance

By Staff Reports
Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

COCKE COUNTY—Members of the County Board of Education recently met and approved several large expenditures for maintenance projects across the county. Funds to cover the expenses associated with the projects will come from ESSER 2.0 money provided by the Federal Government. The County School System received more than $6 million in the second stimulus package to be used for COVID related improvements to schools and general maintenance.

