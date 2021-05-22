newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Subtropical Storm Ana Is First Named Storm Of Atlantic Hurricane Season

kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane season in the Atlantic is off to an early start for the seventh consecutive year with subtropical storm Ana forming near Bermuda Saturday. The National Hurricane Center began advisories Saturday morning as Ana began moving west. The storm is expected to move in a slow and erratic manner through Saturday night, bringing rain and gusty winds before gradually weakening over the coming days, the NHC reported.

www.kuaf.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warnings#Extreme Weather#Storms#Hurricane Season#Tropical Waters#Nhc#Noaa#Npr#Subtropical Storm Ana#Subtropical Waters#Winds#Rain#Surface Wind Speeds#Advisories#Bermuda Saturday#Average Activity#Commerce Gina Raimondo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentJanesville Gazette

Biden doubles funding for hurricane preparedness as busy storm season looms

President Biden announced Monday that he’s doubling federal spending on emergency preparedness to help communities across the country deal with what experts predict could be another intense hurricane season this year. The $1 billion Federal Emergency Management Agency investment — up from the $500 million dedicated for a similar program...
EnvironmentBakersfield Californian

Biden doubles funding for hurricane preparedness as busy storm season looms

President Biden announced Monday that he’s doubling federal spending on emergency preparedness to help communities across the country deal with what experts predict could be another intense hurricane season this year. The $1 billion Federal Emergency Management Agency investment — up from the $500 million dedicated for a similar program...
Environmentcoastalreview.org

Atlantic hurricane season likely to be above-normal: NOAA

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 60% chance that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be above-normal. While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be above-normal, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. Sponsor Spotlight. We can’t do this without you!
EnvironmentFinger Lakes Times

Biden doubles funding for hurricane preparedness as busy storm season looms

President Biden announced Monday that he’s doubling federal spending on emergency preparedness to help communities across the country deal with what experts predict could be another intense hurricane season this year. The $1 billion Federal Emergency Management Agency investment — up from the $500 million dedicated for a similar program...
Environmentocracokeobserver.com

Will 2021 be above-normal hurricane season?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. In a May 20 press release, forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through Nov. 30.
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Hurricane season is almost here, and so is AccuWeather's Hurricane TV Special

With the official start of the Atlantic basin hurricane season days from getting underway, the AccuWeather TV network's hurricane special is right around the corner. The special presentation will air at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 1, (the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season) on the AccuWeather TV Network. This hurricane special comes on the heels of last year's AccuWeather Hurricane Town Hall, which was executive produced by Jim Proeller, the top producer at the AccuWeather TV Network. Proeller is overseeing the production of this year's special also.
Environmentislander.org

Atlantic hurricane season forecast: above normal

A national forecast for an “above-normal” hurricane season came with the usual message: Get prepared. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center issued May 20 its forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season that begins June 1. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30%...
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Tropical Weather Threat in Gulf of Mexico

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is monitoring two potential tropical weather systems this weekend. The first system, located off the Texas coast, has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm prior to landfall tonight. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting a landfall between Corpus Christi and Freeport. Impacts are expected to be mild with 1-3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. No severe weather is forecast.
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Biden doubles funding for hurricane preparedness as busy storm season looms

President Biden announced Monday that he’s doubling federal spending on emergency preparedness to help communities across the country deal with what experts predict could be another intense hurricane season this year. The $1 billion Federal Emergency Management Agency investment — up from the $500 million dedicated for a similar program...