Subtropical Storm Ana Is First Named Storm Of Atlantic Hurricane Season

With the official start of the Atlantic basin hurricane season days from getting underway, the AccuWeather TV network's hurricane special is right around the corner. The special presentation will air at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 1, (the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season) on the AccuWeather TV Network. This hurricane special comes on the heels of last year's AccuWeather Hurricane Town Hall, which was executive produced by Jim Proeller, the top producer at the AccuWeather TV Network. Proeller is overseeing the production of this year's special also.