Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 104 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over western Colorado Springs, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black Forest, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Peterson AFB, Cimarron Hills, Security, Security-Widefield and Fort Carson.alerts.weather.gov