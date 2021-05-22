newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 104 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over western Colorado Springs, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black Forest, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Peterson AFB, Cimarron Hills, Security, Security-Widefield and Fort Carson.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Fort Carson, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
County
Teller County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Gleneagle, CO
City
Cimarron Hills, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
City
Black Forest, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#El Paso#Weather Radar#Storm#Monument#Air Force Academy#Peterson Afb#Colorado Springs Vicinity#Western Colorado Springs#Rampart Range#Monument Ridge#Target Area#Doppler Radar#Mdt#Southern El Paso County#Below 7400#7400 Ft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
NWS
Related
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Divide, or 18 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola and Chipita Park.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hanover, or 29 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso and northeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado Springs, COKRDO

More thunderstorms across the region tonight

Currently: A few thunderstorms have already developed across HWY 50 and the SE plains of Colorado. Expect intensification of thunderstorm cells through the early evening hours with the possibility of a few severe storms developing before 8pm. The strongest storms will produce strong outflow wind gusts and large hail over 1" in diameter. The best bet is that severe weather stays south and east of Colorado Springs tonight, but I cannot completely rule out the chance for a strong thunderstorm breaking out in El Paso County. Gradually these storms will push off to the east overnight with low temperatures down to 46 degrees in Colorado Springs and 51 in Pueblo. It's likely I'll be giving updates on the severe weather through Facebook live tonight, so that'll be the best way to follow the most recent developments.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: El Paso THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning is moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 400 PM MDT.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawatch, Mosquito, northern Sangre de Cristo, and Wet Mountains, Pikes Peak, Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 5 to 10 inches above 10000 feet. * WHERE...Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible, with heavier amounts on the north side of Pikes Peak. * WHERE...Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs weather: A winter storm watch to start the week

A winter storm watch is forecast for Colorado Springs and winter storm warnings in effect for northern Colorado Monday evening, the National Weather Service announced. As much as 4 to 8 inches of snow could be possible for areas above 7,500 feet on the north side of Pikes Peak in Teller County, the agency said.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Teller County and Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, and Pikes Peak Above 7500 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.