Connecticut State

Connecticut Mom Jessica Edwards’ Body Found, Husband Arrested

audioburst.com
 4 days ago

Of a missing Connecticut mother, has now been charged in connection with her death. Hours after her body was found. Police and relatives had searched for 30 year old Jessica Edwards for nearly two weeks after she suddenly went missing her remains they were found not far from her home in a heavily wooded area of an East furred. East Hartford Park that is her husband, Taj Hutchinson is now being charged with first degree manslaughter. Police say that mortuary ages could be added Jessica Edwards was the mother of a seven month old baby.

