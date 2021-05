Before it was a modern executive saloon car, the Maserati Ghibli was a grand tourer with revered styling and feared performance capabilities. Making its debut at the Turin Motor Show in November 1966, Maserati's Ghibli was a low slung car with a shark like body. Its menacing looks were aided by a long and wide track that in turn lended to its performance capabilities and an inevitable reputation. Under the hood, an incredibly powerful 4.7-liter V8 engine paired with either a 4-speed manual or a 3-speed automatic transmission makes a generous contribution to the aforementioned reputation. All things considered, Maserati’s supercar contribution of the 1960s was able to rival Ferrari’s Daytona for much less making it a strong contender for one of the top sports cars of the 1960s.